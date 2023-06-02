Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLF opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

