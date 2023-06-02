Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a report released on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

UNP stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

