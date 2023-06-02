World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

About World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.