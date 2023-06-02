World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.
World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance
WWE opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
