Oneiro Energy plc (LON:ONE) Insider Peter Roderick Gordon Murray Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oneiro Energy plc (LON:ONE – Get Rating) insider Peter Roderick Gordon Murray purchased 100,000 shares of Oneiro Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,650.52).

Oneiro Energy Price Performance

ONE stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. Oneiro Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.98 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

