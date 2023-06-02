Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.
Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.
