FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Raised by Zacks Research

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $5.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.83. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $339.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

