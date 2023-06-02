MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MorphoSys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

