MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MorphoSys Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
Institutional Trading of MorphoSys
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.