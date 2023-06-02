Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after buying an additional 87,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 622,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

