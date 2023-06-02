Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CIGI opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.