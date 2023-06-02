Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 17.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3,751.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 428,334 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 197.5% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544,994 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1,727.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 216,704 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

