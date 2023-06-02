HSBC Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to “Buy”

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 750 ($9.27) to GBX 900 ($11.12) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

