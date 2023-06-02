FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research note issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

CLX opened at $158.62 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

