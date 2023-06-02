Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Insider Vincent Prior Buys 20,000 Shares

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) insider Vincent Prior bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,772.61).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

SUPR stock opened at GBX 79.60 ($0.98) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £987.04 million, a PE ratio of -612.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.21. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -4,615.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUPR. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

