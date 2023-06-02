AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $195.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.16.

NYSE:AVB opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.91.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

