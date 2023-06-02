Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

FUN stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,512,000 after buying an additional 542,710 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 18.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,992 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

