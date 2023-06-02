Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.
FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.1 %
FUN stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.