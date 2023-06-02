M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $163.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

