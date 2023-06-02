Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$71.42

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

ATD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE ATD opened at C$66.63 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$49.58 and a 52 week high of C$68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.48 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7285145 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

