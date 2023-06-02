Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $36.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.78.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.