Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Parkland Stock Down 0.7 %

Parkland stock opened at C$33.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.86 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.562963 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

