Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Target Price at $1.62

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of AFLYY opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.