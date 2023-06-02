The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $264.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $182.02 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average is $239.74.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

