Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $89.69

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.69.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Up 1.0 %

SEA stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

