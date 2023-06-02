Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $30.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,043 shares of company stock worth $1,045,508 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.