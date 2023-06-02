IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $236.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.17.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $201.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.79. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IDEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

