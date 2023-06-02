BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $63.40 Average PT from Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.62, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 70,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 23.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

