Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.91

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCP shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

WCP stock opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.43. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.