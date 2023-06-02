American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $36.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,070 shares of company stock worth $1,862,912 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

