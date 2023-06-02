WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $102.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.78.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

About WNS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WNS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 0.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in WNS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after buying an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.