WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $102.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.78.
Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
WNS Price Performance
WNS stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $94.96.
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
