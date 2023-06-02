Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NVAX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $666.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 170.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

