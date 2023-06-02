JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $13.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 335,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

