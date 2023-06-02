Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $166.13

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

FFIV opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $1,596,004. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after buying an additional 236,119 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 110.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 205,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.