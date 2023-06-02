PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

