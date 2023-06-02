Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%.

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of Doma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 1,317.1% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,095,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Doma by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

