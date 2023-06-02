Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

