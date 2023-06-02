Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By Barrington Research

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ICF International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

