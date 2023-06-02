Insider Buying: ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Purchases £41,800 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £41,800 ($51,655.96).

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 342 ($4.23) on Friday. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 332 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,610 ($19.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 690.10. The company has a market capitalization of £342.07 million, a PE ratio of -165.22, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

Get ASOS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.74) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.64) to GBX 600 ($7.41) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.98) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.72) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 861.25 ($10.64).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

