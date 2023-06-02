Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE C opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.