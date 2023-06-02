Andrew Salmon Sells 2,068 Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Stock

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($11.55), for a total value of £19,335.80 ($23,894.96).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

ARBB opened at GBX 940 ($11.62) on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($7.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002.50 ($12.39). The company has a market capitalization of £139.97 million, a P/E ratio of 854.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 942.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 899.76.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,818.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

