Tim Lodge Purchases 4,840 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,790.41).

SSP Group Price Performance

SSPG stock opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.32) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.14 ($3.73).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

