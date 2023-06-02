Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) Insider Sells £5,221.50 in Stock

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSWGet Rating) insider Caroline Sherry sold 4,425 shares of Hostelworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £5,221.50 ($6,452.67).

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60. Hostelworld Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.80 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £152.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,029.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also

