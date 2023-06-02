Sara Fowler Acquires 197 Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Sara Fowler acquired 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £516.14 ($637.84).

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.93. The firm has a market cap of £50.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12,375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. Mpac Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 449 ($5.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

