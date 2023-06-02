Michael Edward Davie Acquires 23,561 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie acquired 23,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £8,481.96 ($10,481.91).
Gelion Price Performance
Gelion stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.95.
About Gelion
See Also
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.