Michael Edward Davie Acquires 23,561 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie acquired 23,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £8,481.96 ($10,481.91).

Gelion stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £39.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.95.

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind applications.

