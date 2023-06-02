Sue Rivett Purchases 4,281 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £984.63 ($1,216.79).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Sue Rivett sold 126,114 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28), for a total value of £29,006.22 ($35,845.55).

On Thursday, April 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,241 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £975.43 ($1,205.43).

On Monday, April 24th, Sue Rivett purchased 15,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,263.47).

On Monday, March 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,271 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £982.33 ($1,213.95).

Shares of LON:PHAR opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.93. The company has a market capitalization of £96.99 million, a P/E ratio of 562.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.74 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.70 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

