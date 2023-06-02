Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Peter Dicks Buys 100,000 Shares

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,235.79).

Peter Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Dicks bought 100,000 shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £57,000 ($70,439.94).

Shares of LON:MINI opened at GBX 58.25 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £55.13 million and a P/E ratio of -171.32. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($0.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.26.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

