Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Robert Hutson Purchases 176,951 Shares

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutson acquired 176,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £148,638.84 ($183,686.16).

Diversified Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

LON DEC opened at GBX 87.15 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £846.58 million, a PE ratio of -136.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.50. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 144 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,187.50%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

