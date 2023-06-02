Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla stock opened at $207.52 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $657.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,458,261 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

