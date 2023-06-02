Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells £195,946.56 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($242,148.49).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.15. The stock has a market cap of £817.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.62 ($4.05).

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

