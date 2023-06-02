Martin Brand Sells 8,954 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($104.86), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($938,886.43).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($103.99), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($902,335.08).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand bought 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($102.58) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($1,998,723.23).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($104.30) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($593,470.09).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($103.68) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($894,055.49).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.09), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,205,021.50).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($104.91), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,160,680.87).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,518 ($105.26) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($570,533.37).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand bought 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,363 ($103.35) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($931,691.11).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand acquired 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,333 ($102.98) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($593,772.59).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand acquired 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($102.92) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($414,341.67).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,458 ($104.52) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,763.38. The company has a market cap of £42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5,914.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,710 ($82.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,618 ($106.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($123.58) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.02) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.29) to GBX 9,900 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.12).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

