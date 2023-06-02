CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys £2,070,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,558,082.06).
CLI stock opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.97 million, a PE ratio of -653.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.50 ($2.81).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 3.74%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,809.52%.
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
