Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $818.50

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $818.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.70) to GBX 712 ($8.80) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

