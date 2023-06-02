Brokerages Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $347.78

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.83. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

